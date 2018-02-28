‘It’s a win-win’: Charlotte County residents contemplate sales tax

Charlotte County residents could continue paying an extra 1 percent sales tax if the initiative is extended.

A study from University of Florida’s research center surveyed Charlotte County voters to guague interest in assess constituent’s opinions on extending a 1 percent sales tax option. Charlotte County will move forward with plans to put an extension of the sales tax on the ballot in 2020.

Port Charlotte residents, like Ayo Idewu, said they wouldn’t mind the additional tax.

“One percent on things that I buy every day you know is not a big deal,” Idewu said.

Sixty-five percent of the people surveyed agree, and said they’d vote to extend the sales tax.

“I don’t really mind you taking a (1.5) or 1 percent sales tax for a good cause,” said Port Charlotte resident Theodora Fox. “I really, I’m interested in making sure that one recent really does go to the cause.”

Money from the sales tax funds a number of projects throughout the county such as recreation, roads and public safety.

There were 72 percent of people surveyed who said they’d like to see the money go to projects such as beach re-nourishment and improving the water quality in Charlotte Harbor.

“If it increases the quality of life, it’s a win-win for everybody, I feel,” Idewu said.

Charlotte County staff are expected to prepare a list of various projects the sales tax could fund over the next 20 years, and community groups are encouraged to propose additional initiatives.