Lee County families address school safety proposal

The Lee superintendent responded to pleas for better school security Wednesday.

A school board meeting was held Tuesday to discuss a new school safety proposal. Many families and students attended to voice their concerns.

WINK News reporter Jessica Alpern was live in Cape Coral to discuss what the superintendent had to say about increase in security for Lee County schools. Watch the full segment above.

Reporter: Jessica Alpern

Writer: Emily Luft