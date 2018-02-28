FSW professor accuses former student of sexual harassment

What started as a normal interaction between a professor and student, soon turned into the filing of a no contact order.

Florida SouthWestern State College history professor, Matthew Vivyan, is accusing his former student, Sofia Diaz, of sexual harassment

It all started in the fall 2017 semester when Diaz asked Vivyan for extra help on her assignments. She emailed Vivyan rough drafts of her papers, and then they would met in his office to discuss her papers.

But according to Vivyan, Diaz started asking him personal questions and made side comments with sexual overtones. Some comments Diaz made had to do with her putting makeup on while nude, and that she has a sexy Halloween cop costume, Vivyan wrote in a statement to the FSW University Police Department.

“Ms. Diaz is very difficult to read, and her comments rarely make sense (to me, at least),” Vivyan said in his statement.

According to the report, Vivyan says Diaz started acting inappropriately toward him during an office visit in November 2017. He mentions that he hoped the unwanted visits would cease once the semester ended in December, but Diaz continued stopping by, but then “she escalated her harassment by focusing on emailing.”

Vivyan wrote in a statement to UPD that the emails “are confusing, concerning, threatening and are the principal cause of feeling unsafe on campus.”

“The emails contain strange visions and delusions, attacks on my imaginary girlfriend, as well as attempts to get me to call/text Ms. Diaz or go out with her,” Vivyan said in his statement.

Vivyan reported Diaz to UPD on Jan. 29, and accused her of sexual harassment, according to the report. UPD then issued Diaz a no contact order.

According to the Lee County Clerk of Courts, a temporary injunction order has been filed against Diaz on Feb. 28 and she has a court hearing on Monday, March 12.

MORE: Five students accuse former FGCU professor of sexual harassment

Writer: Emily Ford