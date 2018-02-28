Cape charter schools working to improve safety measures after child’s abduction

Cape Coral Charter Schools are making changes to protect children after an amber alert was issued for an 8-year-old girl.

Juliet Odierna was abducted from school on Feb. 22 without permission by her stepdad, Theodore Moschovas, after he falsely identified himself as the girl’s biological father.

Cape Charter school board chairman Robert Zivkovic said the school system is working with the Cape Coral Police Department to come up with additional security measures.

“We had procedures that were in place, those procedures were followed that day,” Zivkovic said. “Unfortunately, we had two adults that were determined to do something and worked around those procedures, so that’s why we’re reviewing everything.”

The school quickly implemented changes after the incident, requiring parents or guardians to show a drivers license to prove identity. The school is no longer allowing self service sign-in or parents to have lunch with their children.

“This was not a young girl carried out of the building kicking and screaming. She left the building with someone she knew, there was no overt sign that something was going wrong,” Zivkovic said.

Rogelio Prestol also has an 8-year-old child in the charter school and does not feel confident with the school’s safety procedures.

“If somebody wants to do harm they would be able to do it with the current system,” Prestol said.

The school system canceled a public meeting scheduled for Feb. 26.

WINK News tried to bring the concerns of parents to superintendent Jacquelin Collins, but she refused to take any questions after multiple requests. The next public meeting is scheduled for March 13.

Reporter: Britni McDonald

