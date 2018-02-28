Art in Bloom hosted at Edison Ford Estates

Artists will create interpretations of art pieces using flowers this Sunday at the Art in Bloom event in Fort Myers.

19 floral artists will compete at the Edison Ford and Winter Estates and people attending will get to judge which flower arrangement is best.

“A lot of them are very creative tell you things like golf clubs and tennis rackets and whatever evokes their energy from that picture,” said Debbie Heuser, the Senior Hot Horticulturist at the Estates.

Heuser gave WINK News reporter, Hayley Milon, a preview of how the artists put these arrangements together. Watch the full segment above.

The even runs from 1-4 p.m. on Sunday.

Reporter: Hayley Milon

Writer: Emily Luft