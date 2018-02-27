UberEATS launches in Naples, Bonita Springs and Estero

UberEATS announced plans Tuesday to expand delivery services to Naples, North Naples, Bonita Springs and Estero.

Uber will officially launch the app and UberEATS website in its new coverage area at 12 a.m. Wednesday, according to a press release.

Customers will have access to more than 80 different restaurants including Mel’s Diner, Pinchers Crab Shack, Caffe Milano, Tijuana Flats, World of Beer, Duffy’s Sports Grill, and Denny’s.

“We are excited to work with the Naples restaurant community, not only connecting these businesses with new customers, but also allowing new economic opportunities for our delivery-partners,” general manager of UberEATS Florida Juan Pablo Restrepo said.

To view a full list of participating restaurants, click here.

Writer: Katherine Viloria