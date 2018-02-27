Two men wanted in Port Charlotte armed robbery

Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office are searching for two suspects charged with armed robbery and grand theft.

Khalil Ali Bynum, 22, and Deadra Nytrel Williams, 23, are wanted for a robbery that happened outside the Paddy Wagon Irish Pub in Port Charlotte on Feb. 25, according to the sheriff’s office.

The victim exited the Paddy Wagon and the suspect, Bynum, grabbed the victim’s 14 karat gold necklace from his neck and ran towards a four-door black Hyundai Sonata, said the sheriff’s office. Attached to the necklace was a 14 karat gold pendant encrusted with nine carats of diamonds. The value of the necklace is reported as $10,000.

The victim chased Bynum to get the necklace back, the sheriff’s office said. Bynum was joined by another male, later identified as Williams. Bynum told Williams to shoot the victim. Williams stopped and pulled out a black semi-automatic handgun from his waistband and pointed it at the victim.

The suspects continued to run and get into the Hyundai, dropping the necklace on the ground. As Williams picked up the necklace, the victim reached with their phone in their hand into the car to grab it. Williams shut the door on the victim’s arm, and the phone fell into the vehicle.

Bynum and Williams escaped in the Hyundai.

Deputies used the phone to track the suspects and match with surveillance video outside of Paddy Wagon, the sheriff’s office said. They later acted on a search warrant and found evidence that connected the suspects to the robbery.

Both suspects should be considered armed and dangerous, said the sheriff’s office.

If you have any information on their location, please call in to 941-639-2101 and request a Major Crimes Detective. You can also call Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS. Tips made to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward if the information leads to an arrest.Both suspects should be considered armed and dangerous, said the sheriff’s office.

Writer: Emily Luft