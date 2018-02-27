Suspicious mail triggers illness at Virginia military base

Three people at a northern Virginia military base have been transported to a medical facility and are in stable condition after a suspicious piece of mail was opened and nearly a dozen people felt ill.

A spokeswoman for Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall says people in the office on the Marine Corps side of the base said that as soon as the mail was opened they began feeling poorly and complaining of sore throats.

Leah Rubalcaba says 11 people were initially assessed, and three were transported for medical care. The Arlington County Fire Department says on Twitter that the three are stable and the investigation is ongoing.

The Marine Corps says the building was evacuated, and several Marines are receiving medical care.

Author: Associated Press