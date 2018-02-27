Renderings show future for Allegiant Air’s Sunseeker Resort in Charlotte County

Renderings of Allegiant Air’s Sunseeker Resort were released as expansion plans push forward.

“I think that they’re looking at a situation where they think money is more important —given beauty that is there right now in that park and that waterfront should stay the way that it is,” said Port Charlotte resident Cassandra Wooden.

Charlotte County Commissioners approved giving the resort an additional 3.62 acres on the east side of U.S. 41 — paid for by tax payer dollars. The resort would in turn complete more than $16 million in infrastructure improvements.

“Not only is this the right decision for our community but it’s a no-brainer,” said Charlotte County Commissioner Bill Truex.

The expansion of the resort include another hotel, additional condominium units, resturaunts, and a marina that would be connected by a public boardwalk over a bridge.

Charlotte County officials, like Lucienne Pears, of Charlotte County Economic Development, said the project would benefit the county and tourism.

“This is really going to change the narrative of there’s nothing to do in Port Charlotte, there’s nothing to do in Charlotte County,” Pears said.

Commissioners approved plans for Sunseeker to build a public parking garage on the west side of U.S. 41 near Live Oak Park.

Reporter: Kristi Gross

Writer: Rachel Ravina