Police search for suspects after double shooting in Fort Myers

Two people were shot on Belmont Street in Fort Myers early Tuesday morning.

The man and woman who were shot sustained non-life threatening injuries and will be okay, according to the Fort Myers Police Department.

Police report that this is an isolated incident. No suspects are in custody yet.

Reporter: Jessica Alpern

Writer: Emily Luft