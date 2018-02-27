Officials search for solutions as traffic heading to Fort Myers Beach builds

Driving to Fort Myers Beach during season is becoming more of a traffic headache for residents and tourists alike.

Improving San Carlos Boulevard, from South Estero Boulevard to Summerlin Road could help fix congestion issues, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. There are an estimated 25,000 cars traveling on the stretch of road during peak season.

“It’s one of the most congested areas we have around here,” said Zac Burch, communications manager of FDOT.

Solution includes new traffic signals on and off the beach, looking at the alternating green traffic lights before the Mantanzas Pass Bridge on Buttonwood Avenue, re-striping roadways, as well as adding traffic and bicycle lanes to increase safety measures, according to FDOT officials.

Some beachgoers, like Fort Myers resident Ray McNamara, worry the backups will continue as more drivers hit the two-lane road on the island.

“I wish change was possible, but realistically I think were looking at a nightmare here forever,” McNamara said.

FDOT will hold a meeting until 7 p.m. to get feedback at the Chapel by the Sea Presbyterian Church on 100 Chapel St. Transportation officials will then present the best solution at a Fort Myers Beach Town Council meeting.

Reporter: Taylor Bisacky

Writer: Rachel Ravina