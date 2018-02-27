Instagram video appears to show FHP trooper racing Lamborghini

A Florida Highway Patrol trooper is under investigation after a video that appeared to show him racing a Lamborghini surfaced on social media.

The owner of the Instagram account called #JustLivinIt posted the video Monday, but stated the race happened three years ago.

The video appears to show a Lamborghini driving side-by-side a trooper, then seconds later the two take off in a drag race.

While it remains unclear when or where the race took place, Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Thomas E. Pikul said their taking immediate action.

“Troopers are expected to act professionally and inspire confidence and trust in those they serve. The Florida Highway Patrol has opened an immediate investigation regarding the incident. The trooper in question will be held accountable upon any finding of misconduct,” Pikul said in a statement.

Reporter: Kelsey Kushner

Writer: Katherine Viloria