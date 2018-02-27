Portion of US 41 reopens following crash in Fort Myers

A crash between a motorcycle and a car shut down a portion of U.S. 41, the Fort Myers Police Department said Tuesday evening.

The crash happened around 8:20 p.m. Tuesday and shut down lanes on U.S. 41 between the intersections of Carrel Road and Hill Street, police said. All of the lanes reopened shortly after 10 p.m.

“The accident scene has been cleared and traffic is flowing freely,” police said in a statement.

The northbound lanes were shut down and the southbound lanes were being restricted to two lanes of traffic, police said. Drivers were advised to avoid the area and seek an alternate route.