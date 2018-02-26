WATCH: Pasco County deputy, K-9 take down pair in stolen vehicle pursuit

A driver and passenger arrested in connection with a stolen vehicle were apprehended by a deputy and his K-9 officer, according to a video from the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office.

The pursuit happened Saturday after a Ford Expedition crashed into a telephone pole on Denton Avenue in Hudson, according to the Facebook post. The driver of the Ford fled following the crash and the deputy’s K-9, Shep, followed him.

The passenger was apprehended quickly after trying to flee, the sheriff’s office said. The deputy and passenger then caught up with the driver who was dragging Shep. The driver was later arrested.