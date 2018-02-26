New hospital may help Ave Maria, Immokalee residents

A new hospital could soon help patients in need of care living in Ave Maria and Immokalee.

Katherine Iwanicki, an Ave Maria resident, expressed her concern for the lack of a health center in her neighborhood.

“I used to think it was just an inconvenience but now it really seems like a health hazard,” Iwanicki said.

Iwanicki said she was forced to give birth in her home because of the hospital was simply too far.

“I really don’t want to have to be in position to make that decision again,” Iwanicki said.

The distance is a concern expressed by many Collier County residents. Some have to travel to NCH or Physicians Regional for substantive care.

“Really if we don’t get a hospital like that here I may be forced to move,” Ave Maria resident Randy Fisher said.

Braden Clinic is close by for area residents, but there are limited hours and serives. The new Braden Hospital would have a 24 hour Emergency care, radiology labs, a pharmacy, and surgeries.

“It would be tremendous peace of mind and tremendous security,” Naples resident David Shnaider said.

The Ave Maria hospital would save resources and lives due to not having to transport as many patients further for treatment, according to the Immokalee Fire Chief Michael Choate.

The clinic would cover the estimated $35 to 40 million hospital which, would have 25 beds.

Reporter: Hannah Vogel

Writer: Rachel Ravina