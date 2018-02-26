Georgia woman lost necklace with daughter’s ashes at Disney half-marathon

A Georgia mother is searching for a necklace containing her daughter’s ashes after she says it fell off of her neck before she ran the Disney Princess Half Marathon.

Chasity Foster’s teenage daughter Shaylin died last month in a car accident. Shaylin was a member of the Homecoming Court at her high school, a member of the National Honor Society and had just been accepted to Georgia Southern University. The two of them, along with other members of their family, were signed up to run in the Disney Princess Half Marathon.

After Shaylin died, her father decided to run the race in her place and even wear the costume she planned to wear. Foster says her necklace containing Shaylin’s ashes fell off somewhere between the parking entrance to Magic Kingdom and where the princes were standing.

Foster posted on Facebook asking people to be on the look out for the necklace, and if anyone finds it, she aks that they please let her know. “Please share with everyone,” she wrote.

Disney called the situation “heartbreaking” in a statement and said they are working with the family to do everything they can do find the locket. The theme park says they have assembled teams to search for the necklace in the area where it was lost.

Author: WKMG / Shannon McLellan