Arrest made in 2015 Zombicon shooting, suspect faces 2nd-degree murder charge

Members of the Fort Myers Police Department, FBI and Collier County Sheriff’s Office held a a joint press conference to announce the arrest of a suspect in a high-profile shooting.

Jose Raul Bonilla, 23, of Immokalee, was arrested in connection with the deadly 2015 Zombicon shooting. Bonilla faces a charge of second-degree murder.

The shooting happened during Zombicon in front of Cabos Cantina, 2224 First St. downtown Fort Myers where six people were shot. Expavious Tyrell Taylor, 20, of Okeechobee, was shot and killed outside Los Cabos Cantina on First Street at about 11:45 p.m.

The other victims were Tyree Hunter, 20, of Fort Myers; David Perez, 22, of Naples; Isiah James Knight, 18, of Fort Myers; Kyle Garick Roberts, 20, of Port Charlotte and John Parsons, 31, of Fort Myers. Hunter and Perez suffered multiple gunshot wounds while Knight and Roberts were shot once, according to police.

All were treated and released from Lee Memorial Hospital except for Parsons, who refused medical attention at the scene.

After repeatedly asking for the public’s help, releasing multiple images from surveillance video and taking many tips through Crimestoppers, it took 2 years, 4 months, 9 days for law enforcement to make the arrest.

Timeline of events:

October 17, 2015 at 11:44 p.m. – Shots fired at Zombicon leaving one person dead and five others injured.

October 19, 2015 – City leaders meet to discuss security and how to make events safer.

October 21, 2015 – Family of victim Kyle Roberts hires attorney.

October 26, 2015 – Reward for information on ZombiCon shooting increases to $35K.

November 3, 2015 – Expavious Tyrell Taylor’s grandmother filed the $5M wrongful death lawsuit.

November 5, 2015 – FMPD releases new image captured seconds before ZombiCon shooting.

November 8, 2015 – Vigil held for victims at First United Methodist Church.

November 12, 2015 – FMPD releases additional surveillance pictures in ZombiCon shooting.

December – Security cameras installed across downtown Fort Myers.

December 7, 2015 – City of Fort Myers cut ties with ZombiCon.

September 25, 2016 – ZombiCon 2016 canceled after permit scramble, legal trouble.

October 17, 2016 – No one arrested a year after deadly Zombicon shooting.

October 19, 2016 – Zombicon victim to sue City of Fort Myers.

October 24, 2016 – Second Zombicon victim to sue City of Fort Myers.

January 17, 2017 – Fort Myers council OKs $7,500 payouts to Zombicon victims.

September 19, 2017 – Fort Myers OKs $40K settlement of Zombicon wrongful death suit.

October 17, 2017 – Still no arrests 2 years after Zombicon shooting.

February 26, 2018 – Jose Raul Bonilla, 23 arrested and faces charges of second-degree murder

Writer: Rachel Ravina