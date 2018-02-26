Cape Coral construction to close main road Monday

A main road will be closed Monday due to a construction project in Cape Coral.

Driver’s will run into detours on Coronado Parkway near Cape Coral Parkway.

Recent road closures have led to multiple car wrecks and residents are worried about the dangerous effects these projects.

“There’s been almost an accident every day since the construction started,” one resident said. “With the timing, and the construction, and with the tourism, it’s sort of creates this horrible hazard.”

WINK News reporter Jessica Alpern was live discussing construction with residents. Watch the full segment above.

Reporter: Jessica Alpern

Writer: Emily Luft