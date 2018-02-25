Pedestrian killed in Charlotte County crash

One person was killed Saturday night in a crash on Taylor Road, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

A pedestrian was walking around 10:59 p.m. in the northbound lane of Taylor Road when a 2000 Cadillac ETC traveling northbound hit the pedestrian, according to the FHP.

Following the initial collision, the pedestrian was thrown back onto the passenger side windshield of the Cadillac before coming to rest on the grassy shoulder of Taylor Road, State troopers said. The Cadillac then came to a stop, south of the intersection of the intersection of Taylor Road and Jones Loop Road.

The pedestrian’s identity will remain unclear until the next-of-kin is notified.

Writer: Rachel Ravina