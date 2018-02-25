Marjory Stoneman Douglas hockey team wins state title

“We’re pretty much fighting for the 17 that passed away out here,” Horowitz said.

The Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School hockey team is making a lot of noise.

They scored goal after goal Sunday to advance their way into the national championship tournament.

“I love the way our team came together this weekend. It’s been a rough week for all of us and hockey for us is more of a stress reliever, so we came out on the ice and were able to just release everything,” said player Matthew Horowitz.

Winning the state tournament Sunday wasn’t easy for the team who has had to overcome unimaginable obstacles in recent days.

“I have no words. This is what we worked for the whole weekend and it worked,” said player Matthew Hauptman.

“It’s been a tough week. We came here to win. We came here to go to nationals. We all just came together and got the win,” added player Joey Zenobi.

And while parents and coaches are thrilled to see their kids returning back to a sense of normalcy, these players on the ice say they are just giving it their all—and that’s all they can do.

“The stuff that happened at our school, we had a motivation. We’re motivated to come here and win states and go to Natty’s. That’s a big deal,” said player Ross Zoutte.

The players say a trip to Disney World would be nice, but they are instead returning to school Monday. They plan to celebrate with a taco dinner Sunday night back home in Parkland.

Reporter: Chris Grisby

Writer: Erica Brown