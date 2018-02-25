Gov. Scott calls on FDLE to investigate Parkland shooting response

Gov. Rick Scott asked the Florida Department of Law Enforcement Sunday to investigate the law enforcement response to the Parkland School shooting, according to a statement from the governor’s office.

The FDLE responded and said they’d begin the investigation, according to the governor’s office.

The Florida sheriff whose department responded to this month’s high school massacre defended his leadership Sunday while insisting that only one of his deputies was on the scene as the gunman killed 14 students and three staff members.

Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel told CNN that investigators are looking into claims that three other deputies were on the scene but failed to enter the school when the chance to save lives still existed. To date, the investigation pointed to only one deputy being on campus while the killer was present, he said.

Israel also labeled as “absolutely untrue” reports that the deputies waited outside even though children were inside the building needing urgent medical treatment.

The Broward Sheriff's Office welcomes Governor Scott’s call for the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to investigate… Posted by Broward Sheriff's Office on Sunday, February 25, 2018

