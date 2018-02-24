Tarpon Springs woman killed dog during fight with boyfriend, police say

A Tarpon Springs woman shot and killed a dog during an argument with her boyfriend, police said.

Giselle Taylor, 27, was charged with aggravated animal cruelty.

Police said Taylor was fighting with her fiance early Friday because he would not crack her back. She went to the garage and got a pistol from her glove box. She then returned to the house, intending to scare her boyfriend.

When she didn’t get the response she wanted, she pointed the gun at their 2-year-old boxer and fired once. The dog was hit in the upper left torso and died from the wound.

The woman fled in her vehicle but was stopped shortly after. She was taken to jail and released after posting $5,000 bail.

Author: WTSP