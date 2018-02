SWFL walks to beat pancreatic cancer

Southwest Florida residents can walk for a cause Saturday at the Lustgarten Foundation Pancreatic Cancer Research Walk.

The walk will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Florida Southwestern College on 8099 College Parkway in Fort Myers.

Day of registrations costs are $60. All of the proceeds will be donated to cancer research.

