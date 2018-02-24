Make-A-Wish surprises Naples teen with dinosaur adventure

Chaz Alaimo thought he was only checking out the new dinosaur exhibit at the Naples Botanical Garden, but instead, dozens of volunteers greeted him with a fossil-finding adventure.

17-year-old Alaimo is a man on a mission studying and learning about dinosaurs that once walked the Earth. And Saturday, he got quite the surprise from the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Alaimo was born prematurely and suffers from a kidney disease, but his love for life and dinosaurs has kept him going, despite all the obstacles he’s faced.

“He doesn’t get to do the things that other kids do. He doesn’t get to enjoy the same life that other kids get to enjoy. So seeing him get something that he’s really been dreaming of and wishing for, makes me feel great that he’s getting to do something that will fulfill him,” said Marve Ann Alaimo.

“The fact that if a child thinks that something is impossible and all of a sudden, Make-A-Wish is able to make that possible, what’s next for that kid? What is their next impossible thing that they’re able to accomplish?” said Tammy Lynn with the foundation.

Alaimo and his family will be heading off to Montana in July.

Reporter: Chris Grisby

Writer: Erica Brown