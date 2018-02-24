Lee deputies conduct ATV operation in Lehigh Acres

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office performed an ATV operation Saturday.

The operation was conducted in the area of Sunshine Blvd/23rd Street W and SR 82 in Lehigh Acres.

Lee County Commissioner Cecil Pendergrass was there in support of the operation, as ATV trespassing in this area has been an ongoing issue, according to officials.

Deputies caught 12 people on the property trespassing and issued three traffic warnings.

The area the operation was conducted in is private property.

See their Facebook post below.

East District Deputies performed an ATV Enforcement Operation today at Sunshine/23rd & SR 82. Lee County Commissioner… Posted by Lee County Sheriff's Office on Saturday, February 24, 2018