Democratic intelligence memo released, with redactions

The 10-page Democratic memo intended to counter the GOP memo related to surveillance of a former Trump campaign official has been released, with some redactions.

The release comes after President Trump had decided earlier not to declassify the 10-page memo, claiming there were concerns over sources and methods the memo could reveal. Mr. Trump already declassified the GOP memo for release three weeks ago.

The Democratic memo is intended to serve as a sort of counter to the GOP memo, which describes how the Justice Department and FBI acquired and executed surveillance warrants for former Trump campaign aide Carter Page, in part by allegedly using a dossier of unverified information about Mr. Trump’s interactions with Russians. Democrats feared the GOP would use the GOP memo to discredit special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian election meddling and any ties to the Trump campaign. Mr. Trump seemed to take it as such.

The president took to Twitter after the GOP memo was released to say the GOP memo “totally vindicates ‘Trump.'”

This memo totally vindicates “Trump” in probe. But the Russian Witch Hunt goes on and on. Their was no Collusion and there was no Obstruction (the word now used because, after one year of looking endlessly and finding NOTHING, collusion is dead). This is an American disgrace! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 3, 2018

Read the full memo below.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Author: CBS News