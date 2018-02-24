Photo via KIRO Seattle.
Crash blocks lanes of Daniels Parkway in Fort Myers

Published: February 24, 2018 4:00 PM EST
Updated: February 24, 2018 5:30 PM EST

A crash blocked the eastbound lanes of Daniels Parkway in Fort Myers around Commerce Lakes Drive.

Injuries were reported. The roadway is now clear.

 

