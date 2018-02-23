Students organize gun reform rally in Naples

Southwest Florida students are planning a rally Friday night in the wake of the Parkland school massacre.

Naples High School students are encouraging residents to meet them in front of the courthouse at 5 p.m. for a rally around the courthouse area, along Airport Pulling Road and Tamiami Trail.

Participants are encouraged to bring chalk to the rally to inscribe and memorialize the names of the 17 students an faculty killed in the Stoneman Douglas High School shooting.

Reporter: Melinda Lee

