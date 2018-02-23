FORT MYERS

Red Sox and Twins play each other on Friday

Published: February 23, 2018 7:43 AM EST
Updated: February 23, 2018 7:44 AM EST

The Boston Red Sox and Minnesota Twins will play each other at JetBlue Park in Fort Myers on Friday.

WINK News sports reporter Andrew Keesee was live at the ballpark before the big game. Watch the full segment above.

Reporter:Andrew Keesee
SHARE

WINK News, Southwest Florida's News Leader

Copyright ©2018 WINK Digital Media