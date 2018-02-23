Local students take part in active shooter training drills

In the wake of the deadly school shooting in Parkland, local high school students took a proactive step to get prepared for the worst: in an active shooter training drill.

Run, hide and fight. That’s the motto Jason Gabauer says you need to remember in case you’re ever near an active shooter.

“Our program at Active Victim is really about not just talking about it. Everybody runs, everybody learns to hide. We’re teaching how to fight to give us the best chance of survival,” Gabauer said.

His three hour-long program uses role-playing, scare tactics and weapons to teach steps of survival and how to remain calm during the unexpected.

He says to do everything you can to stay out of the line of fire.

Gabauer starts with a brief introduction, then goes into full gear by simulating real-life scenarios and adding stressers like multiple shooters.

The country’s president disagrees with this course of action.

“I’d much rather have a hardened school. I don’t like it. I wouldn’t want to tell my son that you’re going to participate in an active shooter drill. I think it’s crazy. I think it’s very bad for children,” said President Trump.

But 14-year-old Kelby Leith says these days, it’s necessary.

“Imagine if you’re just in high school minding your business and something happens. A lot of people are going to get hurt so it’s important to take something like this so that way you know the right steps. If something happens, you can help, you can run so that less people get injured if something is happening,” Leith said.

Gabauer says he’s going to start offering classes at local churches, businesses and even schools.

Reporter: Kelsey Kushner

Writer: Erica Brown