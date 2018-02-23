FBI releases transcript of call made to Parkland shooter’s home

The FBI released a transcript Friday detailing a call for service at the home of Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz.

Pam Seay is a criminal law expert, and like many, the missed warning signs about Cruz baffles her.

“Part of the issue with that is a manner of communication…when we’re looking at how we communicate in between agencies, apparently the ball was dropped on this one. No one talked to anyone else, or else they would’ve found something out,” Seay said.

During a phone call with the FBI in January, someone close with Cruz flagged them to his Instagram page where there were disturbing photos of him with guns, dead small animals and threatening captions.

The caller said Cruz bought his rifles and ammunition using his recently deceased mother’s life insurance policy.

“If you’ve got someone who could be a danger to himself and others, you have a Baker Act situation. Perhaps he needed to be set aside for 24, 48 hours…let someone evaluate and assess…is this person actually a danger?” Seay said.

The Broward County Sheriff’s Office also missed clues. They released a list of the 23 calls for service at Cruz’s home. One caller said, “he could be a school shooter in the making.”

“Is there something going on with this person that’s going to cause a problem? Obviously there were enough people who thought that, that they contacted authorities that should have had the ability to do something about it, who chose—for whatever reason—not to do anything,” Seay said.

The FBI caller didn’t know if anyone would do anything, but said, “I just know I have a clear conscience if he takes off and just starts shooting places up.”

Seay says in order to prevent another tragedy like this, we need to look at more than just the kind of gun Cruz used. We also need to look at resource officers and the protocols that were not followed when these concerns were brought up.

Read the full report of that call for service made to Cruz’s home below.

Reporter: Kim Powell

Writer: Erica Brown