Dozens of puppies heading to local Petland found in filthy conditions

Lee County Domestic Animal Services seized 24 puppies from a Petland store on College Parkway right as they were dropped off last week.

Many were disgusted by the filthy conditions these puppies endured on their way to Fort Myers.

“Hard to believe that can be happening in a major pet store. You know this is something you think may be happening in some kind of hidden garage somewhere,” said visitor Kevin Doran.

Lee County seized the dogs after they arrived by a Missouri Company—Puppy Travelers LLC. Investigators says the puppies were kept in crowded cages full of feces and urine without any water.

“To think that they’re sending them out in large numbers like that is totally unacceptable,” said pet owner Lisa Martin.

The company admits to investigators they don’t clean the feces until they’re back in Missouri.

At one point, animal services say there were up to 127 puppies inside the truck.

“Most of them are in the business because they love pets, but obviously this company may have different motives in how they’re handling and transporting the pets,” said visitor Diane Doran.

Investigators say some of the puppies’ documentation was also altered, incomplete or missing—some didn’t have health certificates.

“It’s hard to believe that’s going on right here in Lee County, right here in Fort Myers but it breaks my heart,” Martin said.

Now, many are rethinking where they get their pets from.

Right now, the puppies are with Lee County Domestic Animal Services, being quarantined for several issues. A Petland manager says they were unaware of the traveling conditions on their way to the store.

Warning: Graphic photos could be disturbing to some people. Viewer discretion is advised.

1 of 18

Reporter: Taylor Bisacky

Writer: Erica Brown