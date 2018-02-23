Cape Coral girl found safe, Amber Alert over

A Cape Coral girl who was abducted from her elementary school by her stepfather was located safe and sound on Friday.

Around 2:00 a.m. on Friday, Juliet Odierna was located in Alabama by law enforcement, according to Cape Coral Police.

Odierna was found with Jennifer and Theodore Moschovas, her mother and stepfather. Both adults are in custody. Odierna is in foster care until while her father is traveling from Cape Coral to Alabama to pick her up.

Jennifer’s new husband, Theodore, showed up at Oasis Elementary to bring lunch and falsely identified himself as the girl’s father, police said.

Authorities used video from the cafeteria surveillance system to identify Theodore who had signed Odierna out of school under the false identification.

The girl’s father, Robert Odierna, has full custody of the girl while her mother, Jennifer R. Moschovas, has court-ordered supervised visitation only, according to the Cape Coral Police Department.

Writer: Emily Luft