Spring training kicks off in SWFL

Peanuts, popcorn and cracker jacks — It’s time to get in the spring swing!

WINK News reporter Melinda Lee stops at Southwest Florida’s favorite ballparks to determine how much a ticket might cost.

How much attendees pay to watch the Tampa Bay Rays play might depend on the opponent and if you want to feel the breeze of the pitch.

Just behind the home plate for Friday’s Pirates game will cost about $29 per seat, but you’ll have to pitch in more cash for the Monday match-up.

A couple of seats remain available for a spot on top of the Rays dugout. If you’re worries about striking out on those selections, there’s more seating available in the upper decks, or you can take a walk over to side views for more affordable options.

The cheapest spots are along the 19,000 foot boardwalk surrounding the field where general admission starts at $10.

Ticket costs to watch the Minnesota Twins play depends on the opponent and how close you want to be to the action.

Just behind home plate will run about $30 or if you’re sitting in the same spot but higher up, it would cost about $27.

Prices to catch a dugout box spot would be about $45. Food and drinks are allowed in the bullpen zone for $25 and in the sky deck for $30.

Both the first and third base areas are wheelchair accessible.

The cheapest spots are in the grandstand stadium for $9.

Reporter: Melinda Lee

