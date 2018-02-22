Solar trees coming to Englewood park could energize your life

They’re not your typical trees but they’re sprouting up in Southwest Florida and the solar trees are collecting energy at parks in Englewood.

Crews are planting trees at Ann Dever Regional Park in Englewood but they don’t have a green thumb. These trees are a little more high tech. The solar trees are part of Florida Power and light’s SolarNow program.

Englewood resident Pat Stevens likes the idea. “Anytime you can use natural energy to create more energy is a positive.”

The trees give new meaning to catching some rays. The energy they soak up from the sun goes back into the grid.

“Me have so much sun here. I mean let’s put it to use. I think it’s great.” said Monica Zinn.

Customers can opt-in to the SolarNow program and volunteer to pay $9 a month to fund the trees and other solar projects.

FPL says just one tree can power an entire classroom.

The goal is not only to generate clean energy but to give people an up close look and an interactive way to learn about solar energy

The trees will also function as a charging station, so you’ll be able to plug in right at the park.

Going up to the trees and plugging in your own phones and tablets certainly it would make us all realize what solar energy can do.

Reporter: Kristi Gross

