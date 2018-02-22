Rep. Francis Rooney townhall Thursday

Congressman Francis Rooney will be holding two town hall meetings on Thursday.

Rooney will be visiting both Marco Island and Fort Myers.

Students are planning a protest against gun violence to be held outside Rooney’s town hall meeting in Collier County.

Palmetto Ridge High School student, Dhael Monfisten, wasn’t surprised to hear about a gunman terrorizing another school.

“Unfortunately it wasn’t really that shocking because lately these events have been happening,” Monfisten said. “Especially at my school we didn’t know how to act because its just so saddening to think it could happen to anybody.”

She wants Stoneman Douglas to be the last school terrorized.

“Today in class there was a girl she was trying to open the door and it wouldn’t open and then there was a loud bang and all of us kind of just.. we panicked because now we’re just so paranoid.”

Her plan is to make sure student voices continue to be heard. She is organizing the protest at Rooney’s town hall.

“I don’t expect any immediate action I do hope the local politicians will understand its not just the adults that want change but its the students that want change too,” Monfisten said.

Congressman Rooney did invite students to come out and have a discussion with him. Over the weekend, Rooney did signal support for tougher background checks and waiting periods when buying guns.

“Teenagers tend to be very stubborn. we don’t give up easy so I think since it’s affected us we really do want change,” Monfisten said.

The town hall meetings will be held in Collier and Lee Counties and are open to the public.

Collier County

Time: 3:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Location: Wesley United Methodist Church

350 S. Barfield Drive,

Marco Island, FL 34135

Lee County

Time: 6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Location: Caloosahatchee Room

Lee County Public Education Center

2855 Colonial Boulevard

Fort Myers, Florida 33966