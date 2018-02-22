Police determine charred vehicle belonged to slain Barry University student

A vehicle found engulfed in flames was determined to belong to a 19-year-old student found dead in Miami, according to the Miami Police Department.

The body of Priscilla Torres was found on Feb. 9 near the intersection of NW 29th Avenue and 12th Street, police said. She had appeared to have sustained gunshot wounds.

Police determined Thursday a charred vehicle found around 10 p.m. on Feb. 13 was Torres’ white 2017 Nissan Sentra that was being sought by homicide investigators.

Torres, whose family is from Collier County, was a freshman at Barry University.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.

Writer: Katherine Viloria