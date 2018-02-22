Murdered man’s family breaks silence

Eric Duff’s family is pleading for people who know something about his death to come forward.

Duff died from a gunshot wound after someone wearing a ski mask shot him inside his North Fort Myers home last February.

Investigators are still trying to determine who was responsible for his death.

“It gets a little bit easier as the days go by but there are still days that I sit in my bedroom and cry all day,” said Dennis Duff, Eric’s father.

Deputies arrested two people who were near the apartment after he died, but they don’t know who shot Duff.

His family worries they won’t find out who pulled the trigger.

“I was just totally numb,” Eric’s father said.

When Eric Duff was killed last February, his sister still remembers the detective coming to her door to break the news.

“There’s no words to explain how I felt, there’s been a hole in my heart ever since,” said Eric Duff’s sister, Tiffany. “That was my baby brother and we were really close.”

His mother still lies awake at night.

“He had money in his pockets because he was going to California the next day to see his daughter,” said Eric’s mother Pamela Duff. “He just bought her a brand new laptop. Everything was stolen, of course.”

Deputies arrested 27-year-old Martell Grey and 24-year-old Kaitlyn Gillespie earlier this month for tampering with evidence.

“It’s never going to make it better,” Duff’s sister said. “But at least I’ll know that he can rest in peace, and his daughter will have justice.”

Duff’s family says their pain won’t start to recede until someone comes forward.

Lee County deputies say the case is active and ongoing.

There is a $6,000 reward for anyone who has information leading to an arrest. You can leave an anonymous tip at 1-800-780-TIPS or submit a tip online.

Reporter: Kim Powell

Writer: Emily Luft