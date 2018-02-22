Lee County Tax Collector office email hacked

An email from Lee County Tax Collector Larry Hart went out today, but it wasn’t legitimate.

They have learned that Hart was using a device outside of the office and that particular device was compromised.

The tax collector’s office said “At this time, it doesn’t appear any sensitive information has been compromised.”

A cybersecurity professional is helping them get to the bottom of it and Hart’s account has been disabled for now. An organizational-wide advisory has been sent to make others aware.

The office is in touch with I.T. Coalition and has warned other counties about this possible hack.

The extent of the compromise to recipients of the spam email is still unknown.