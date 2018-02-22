Cape Coral Charter Schools updates security measures after Amber Alert

Cape Coral Charter Schools updated its security measures Thursday after an Amber Alert was issued for an 8-year-old girl.

Juliet Odierna was picked up from Oasis Elementary Charter School without permission by her stepdad, Theodore Moschovas, after he falsely identified himself as the girl’s biological father, according to the Cape Coral Police Department.

According to Superintendent Jacquelin Collins, the following additional security measures will be implemented effective immediately:

Self service sign-in will not be available. All check in will be through the receptionist.

be available. All check in will be through the receptionist. In accordance with classroom building protocol for entry, any person, volunteer, or visitor will be asked for a drivers license or a state ID to enter the administration building.

Parents will no longer be allowed to eat lunch with their child.

Birthday party treats can be dropped off in the front office and the teacher will distribute to class at a designated time.

