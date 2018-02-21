Suspect at large after North Fort Myers robbery

A robbery took place Wednesday afternoon at a Family Dollar Store on Bayshore Road, according to Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers.

The robbery happened around 3:30 p.m. at the store on 5660 Bayshore Road, crime stoppers said.

The suspect, who remains at large, approached the clerk with a knife and demanded cash from the register, crime stoppers said. The suspect fled the scene after the clerk placed an undisclosed amount of cash in a bag.

The suspect was described to be in his late 20s or early 30s, between 5’6” and 5’7” with a long goatee, crime stoppers said. He was last seen wearing a baseball cap, white shirt, blue jeans and eyeglasses.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online. All callers will remain anonymous and will be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.