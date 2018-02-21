MGN
Punta Gorda lifts citywide medical marijuana dispensary ban

A temporary ban on medical marijuana dispensaries within the city was lifted Wednesday.

The vote came during a Punta Gorda City Council meeting.

An ordinance was passed in August 2017 to have a temporary ban on dispensaries for one year. There will be another ordinance enacted to repeal the additional temporary ban that would have expired this August.

Despite the vote, no dispensaries can be opened for the next two weeks until the current ordinance is repealed.

 

