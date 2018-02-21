Parents of Murdered Children host blood drive for Parkland victims

The Parents of Murdered Children in Southwest Florida are teaming up with Lee Health to give back to Parkland shooting victims.

Dozens of people participated Wednesday in a blood drive after 17 students and faculty were killed one week ago at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

“It’s for a good cause. I’m helping out for 17 children that got murdered and they deserved a chance,” Fort Myers resident Tania Prophet said.

For Prophet, giving blood can sometimes be scary. But today she decided to donate blood for the very first time.

“I have two kids for myself, so it feels good to help out,” Prophet said.

The blood donations will help Southwest Florida residents as well as victims of the Parkland shooting who are still recovering in the hospital.

“Unfortunately the blood couldn’t save my son, but I want to be able to save someone else son, daughter or even a faculty member. It’s not about me, it’s not about our city, it’s about unity to come together,” said Angela McClary, Parents of Murdered Children.

Reporter: Chris Grisby

