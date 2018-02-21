Lack of follow through leaves Bonita floor covering customers floored

Continuing coverage on a local remodeling company with dozens of complaints filed against them. We first told you about Bonita Springs Floor Covering last month.

Stephen and Jean Allen were in court Wednesday, suing to get their money back.

The principal of Bonita Springs Floor Covering, Chris Pascale, did not show up, and the Allen’s won the case.

But for the Allens and others, getting their money back has been a slow process.

“He continually made excuses, made up stories,” Jean Allen said.

Jean and Stephen Allen say they paid Pascale a deposit nearly a year ago to remodel one of their bathrooms.

About six months later, after dozens of texts and calls, they say Pascale finally sent someone to their condo to begin demolition.

After Pascale didn’t show up in court Wednesday, the judge said, “So here’s a judgement. It’s been signed. It’ll be filed with the clerk’s office here today.”

The Allens filed in small claims court demanding to get their nearly $5,000 back for the unfinished work.

With confirmation the Allens’ certified mail was received by Pascale’s registered agent, the Allens showed up to court today.

But Pascale did not.

Two weeks ago, Maurice Bielicki was also in small claims court looking to get his money back from Pascale, who told him he’d install new carpeting a year ago and has yet to show up to do the work.

“I don’t like being treated like that,” said Maurice Bielicki.

Pascale also did not show up for that court date.

WINK News drove to Bonita Springs to try to meet with Pascale Tuesday but he wouldn’t comment.

We went into Bonita Springs Floor Covering Wednesday. The door was finally open for the first time for us. We stepped inside and saw Pascale was with a client. He wouldn’t even make eye contact with us.

Pascale walked his client outside and then ran back in through the door. We asked him if he was even going to say hello. He said no, shut the door, locked both the doors to his business and went to the back, refusing to respond.

There are now 20 people who have filed complaints against Pascale and Bonita Springs Floor Covering between our Call for Action office, the Department of Business and Professional Regulation and the Better Business Bureau.

After Tuesday’s encounter, Pascale did send a text.

He asked if we would like a press release to get his side of the story or an interview with his attorney present.

We reminded him we’ve been asking for an interview since December and to let us know when and where and we’d be there.

We called him the next day after court to find out why he wasn’t there. Pascale said he didn’t know he needed to be there.

Reporter: Michelle Kingston

