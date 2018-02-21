Florida survivors, lawmakers and the NRA talk about guns

With the sound of gunshots still fresh in their minds, survivors of a school shooting in Parkland, Florida, are raising their voices, hoping to prevent another massacre.

“This is the time to talk about it. We’ve gone through the stages of grief,” said Ashley Paseltiner, 16.

One week ago, Ashley and her classmates hid in a closet while a gunman stormed the hallways of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. On Wednesday, she and others from the school community will fill the stands of the BB&T Center for a nationally televised town hall hosted by CNN.

The shooting set off national discussion on gun laws and how to keep communities safe, catalyzing a protest movement led by young survivors of the shooting.

“We are here to fight and we are not going down until we make a change,” Ashley said.

Author: CNN