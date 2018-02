Cape streetscape project detour proves dangerous to drivers

The 47th Terrace Streetscape project is well underway in Cape Coral, but some business owners believe the detour is dangerous.

In the last 11 days, the Cape Coral Police Department responded to at least 12 crashes at the busy intersection.

WINK News reporter Brooke Shaffer explains in the video what makes the detour so hazardous.

Reporter: Brooke Shafer