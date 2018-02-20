SWFL beware of hurricane damage scams

Southwest Florida residents are still dealing with the destruction Hurricane Irma left behind.

People allegedly claiming to assess hurricane roof damage are calling from spoofed numbers and knocking on the doors of Southwest Florida residents.

“It’s always frustrating when these companies call and call and call and that’s probably another sign of their non legitimacy,” said Fort Myers resident Brent Ellis.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office said the fraud line received up to 10 calls in the last two weeks.

“I’m not surprised,” Ellis said. “You know the beautiful thing about next door app or Facebook, its given the power to the people.”

State law prohibits door-to-door sales unless the seller has obtained a valid home sales permit from the county court, according to the sheriff’s office.

Southwest Florida residents can prevent and report unwanted or fraudulent calls to the sheriff’s office or by subscribing to Florida’s Do Not Call list.

Reporter: Taylor Bisacky

Writer: Rachel Ravina