‘It’s just a big job’: Punta Gorda seawall repairs underway

The pieces of crumbling seawalls will soon be repaired more than five months after Hurricane Irma hit Southwest Florida.

“It was a total wreck,” said homeowner Kirk Rich. “I mean the seawall was completely collapsed in towards the house along with some of the yard.”

The City of Punta Gorda said they’re attempting to complete 10 to 15 years of work in the next 18 months. There will be more than 13,000 needed to finish the repairs.

“Our goal is before July when the rains really get the heaviest that we’ll have everybody either new seawall or slope stabilization for the heavy erosion areas,” said city engineer Mark Gering.

Rich said his home was the first to get repaired. Although others may have to wait a little while longer, homeowners will not have to take on the cost as the city maintains the canals.

“It’s just a big job,” Rich said. “There was a lot of damage. so i’m just happy that they’re doing it.”

Reporter: Kristi Gross

Writer: Rachel Ravina