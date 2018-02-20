1 injured after shooting on Willard St. in Fort Myers

At least one person was taken to the hospital Tuesday evening after a shooting on Willard Street, according tot he Fort Myers Police Department.

Police swarmed an apartment complex after about nine gunshots were heard just before 6 p.m.

“It’s definitely scary. I mean, I called my mom right after because I didn’t know if somebody got shot and I was scared to go outside my house,” witness Heather Pearl said.

A man was taken to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting and whether or not an arrest has been made remains unclear at this time.

WINK News is working to provide you with more information as it becomes available.

Reporter: Kim Powell

