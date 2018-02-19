PTA to hold vigils across state after Parkland school shooting

People from across the state will come together to honor the 17 people who lost their lives in a shooting at a school in Parkland, according to a statement from the Florida Parent Teacher Association.

The PTA announced the statewide vigil will take place at 7 p.m. at the following places:

Alachua County Public School Offices on 620 E. University Ave. in Gainesville

Glades Middle School on 16700 Bass Creek Road in Miramar

Crystal Lake Middle School on 3551 NE 3rd Ave in Pompano Beach

Horizon Elementary School on 2101 N. Pine Island Road in Sunrise

Betti Stradling Park on 10301 Wiles Road in Coral Springs

Duval Bethel Baptist Institutional Church in 215 Bethel Baptist Street in Jacksonville

East Brent Baptist Church on 4801 N. Davis Highway in Pensacola

Curtis Hixon Park on 600 N. Ashley Drive in Tampa

The vigil will begin 6:45 p.m. and conclude by 7:30 p.m. at Vero Beach High School Stadium on 1707 16th Street in Vero Beach

School of Arts and Sciences at the Centre PTA at The Pavilion at the Centre of Tallahassee on 2415 N. Monroe St. in Tallahassee

Stuart Memorial Park on 300 S.E. Ocean Boulevard in Stuart

Hialeah Gardens Senior High School on 11700 Hialeah Gardens Blvd. in Hialeah Gardens

The Bethel Church on 14440 Lincoln Blvd. in Miami

Ronald Blocker Educational Leadership Center on 445 W. Amelia St. in Orlando

Libby Wesley Amphitheatre on Two S.W. Fifth Ave. in Delray Beach

Sims Park on 6341 Bank St. in New Port Richey

Land O Lakes Recreational Complex Pavilion on 3032 Collier Parkway in Land O Lakes

Wesley Chapel District Park Pavilion on 7727 Boyette Road in Wesley Chapel

The vigil will start at 6 p.m. at Tarpon Springs High School on 1411 Gulf Rd. in Tarpon Springs

Winter Park Masonic Park on 1495 Grand Road in Winter Park