FORT MYERS
PTA to hold vigils across state after Parkland school shooting
People from across the state will come together to honor the 17 people who lost their lives in a shooting at a school in Parkland, according to a statement from the Florida Parent Teacher Association.
The PTA announced the statewide vigil will take place at 7 p.m. at the following places:
- Alachua County Public School Offices on 620 E. University Ave. in Gainesville
- Glades Middle School on 16700 Bass Creek Road in Miramar
- Crystal Lake Middle School on 3551 NE 3rd Ave in Pompano Beach
- Horizon Elementary School on 2101 N. Pine Island Road in Sunrise
- Betti Stradling Park on 10301 Wiles Road in Coral Springs
- Duval Bethel Baptist Institutional Church in 215 Bethel Baptist Street in Jacksonville
- East Brent Baptist Church on 4801 N. Davis Highway in Pensacola
- Curtis Hixon Park on 600 N. Ashley Drive in Tampa
- The vigil will begin 6:45 p.m. and conclude by 7:30 p.m. at Vero Beach High School Stadium on 1707 16th Street in Vero Beach
- School of Arts and Sciences at the Centre PTA at The Pavilion at the Centre of Tallahassee on 2415 N. Monroe St. in Tallahassee
- Stuart Memorial Park on 300 S.E. Ocean Boulevard in Stuart
- Hialeah Gardens Senior High School on 11700 Hialeah Gardens Blvd. in Hialeah Gardens
- The Bethel Church on 14440 Lincoln Blvd. in Miami
- Ronald Blocker Educational Leadership Center on 445 W. Amelia St. in Orlando
- Libby Wesley Amphitheatre on Two S.W. Fifth Ave. in Delray Beach
- Sims Park on 6341 Bank St. in New Port Richey
- Land O Lakes Recreational Complex Pavilion on 3032 Collier Parkway in Land O Lakes
- Wesley Chapel District Park Pavilion on 7727 Boyette Road in Wesley Chapel
- The vigil will start at 6 p.m. at Tarpon Springs High School on 1411 Gulf Rd. in Tarpon Springs
- Winter Park Masonic Park on 1495 Grand Road in Winter Park